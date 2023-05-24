The man is said to have been under the influence of drugs.

IPOH: An armed man said to have been under the influence of drugs was shot dead by police when he acted aggressively and threatened to slash his mother.

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said the 44-year-old labourer refused to surrender when confronted by policemen during the incident which took place at 11.30pm in Hutan Melintang, Bagan Datuk, yesterday.

“The suspect threatened to slash his 72-year-old mother. He also asked the police to leave the place.

“Police tried to persuade the suspect to calm down but he grabbed his mother and pointed a parang and a pair of scissors at her,’’ he said in a statement.

Yusri said the suspect pushed his mother to the ground after realising that policemen had entered the house, causing the elderly woman to faint.

He also threw a fan and parang at policemen who tried to arrest him.

“As their lives were at risk, police fired one shot to the suspect’s left shoulder. The suspect collapsed and the victim was saved,’’ he said.

An ambulance was called but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. Yusri said the man had two previous convictions for drug offences.