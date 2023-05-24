More than RM4 million worth of timber was seized and RM1.6 million collected in compound fines.

KUCHING: A total of 264 cases of illegal logging have been recorded in Sarawak between 2020 and 2022, said deputy premier Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said during that period, timber with an estimated sales value of RM4,027,150 was seized and RM1.6 million was collected in compound fines.

“Fifteen cases have been brought to court. Twelve have been resolved, with five accused convicted, while three cases are still on trial,” he said while winding up the debate for his ministry in the state assembly sitting today.

Awang Tengah, who is also the state’s second minister for natural resources and urban development, said Sarawak had established a task force on illegal logging.

The authorities were using advanced technology such as drones, and hyper-spectral, geospatial and imaging satellites, besides collaborating with other enforcement agencies to track down illegal loggers.

On the evaluation of Niah National Park, to be recognised as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage Site, Awang Tengah said an evaluation will be conducted by the International Council on Monuments and Sites between June and August this year.

He added that the national park was registered in the tentative list of candidates for world heritage sites on Jan 26 and this was approved for evaluation two days later by the World Heritage Centre in Paris.

“Publicity programmes, such as online campaigns, documentary videos and community engagement programmes, will continue to be carried out to increase public awareness.

“This will help support and strengthen the nomination of Niah National Park as the second world heritage site in Sarawak (after the Gunung Mulu National Park),” he said.