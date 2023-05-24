SMK Putrajaya Presint 5 confirms that the show took place last night after netizens described the programme as a ‘propaganda’ tool.

PETALING JAYA: A secondary school in Putrajaya has confirmed that a screening was held for the biopic film “Anwar: The Untold Story”, with education minister Fadhlina Sidek attending, at a cinema last night.

A purported invite for the screening had been circulating on social media yesterday, with netizens criticising the move and describing the film as a “propaganda” tool.

SMK Putrajaya Presint 5 Form 6 senior assistant Suziyah Selamat said the screening at a mall in Putrajaya last night was organised by the education ministry.

She said students were not forced to attend the screening, and that it was an extracurricular activity outside the classroom.

“We received an invitation for the students and agreed (to attend),” she told FMT, adding that the school had issued letters to inform the parents involved.

Suziyah said the screening programme should not be politicised because the parents had given their prior consent, and the content of the film was relevant to the Form 6 curriculum as it touches on the issues of corruption and governance.

“The ministry provided 50 seats and I only issued letters to the parents who allowed their children to go. If they didn’t agree, they shouldn’t have allowed their children to attend.

“The ministry did not force anyone but this (programme) is misconstrued when it is politicised,” she said.

Suziyah said the school has always been involved in programmes organised by the ministry and had done so when Radzi Jidin and Maszlee Malik had been the ministers previously.

Set between 1993 and 1998, the film depicts Anwar Ibrahim’s time as deputy prime minister and finance minister, his opposition to corruption and his imprisonment.

The film was released in all major cinemas on May 18.

FMT has contacted Fadhlina for comment.