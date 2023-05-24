The investment, trade and industry minister says several ministries and agencies are involved to ensure the deals benefit Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: The government conducts a thorough screening process before approving any memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between local and foreign companies, says investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

He said the screening involved several ministries and agencies to ensure that the MoUs offer significant economic benefits to the country.

In a video posted on Twitter, Tengku Zafrul said the foreign ministry evaluated the implications the MoUs would have on Malaysia’s foreign policy while the finance ministry verified if the companies concerned had been blacklisted.

In addition, his ministry (Miti) analysed the financial performance of the local companies involved.

At the same time, he said, the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) assessed the impact of the MoUs on the country’s trade prospects while the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) evaluated the implications on investment.

Tengku Zafrul was responding to remarks made by Titiwangsa MP Johari Ghani, who called on the government to explain how companies without proper track records were allowed to sign MoUs with Chinese corporations during Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s visit there recently.

In the Dewan Rakyat on Monday, Johari asked Miti and Mida to explain the screening process which saw such companies selected.

He also asked how Miti would ensure that the signing of the 19 MoUs worth around RM170 billion will benefit Malaysians across the board.

In his reply, deputy investment, trade and industry minister Liew Chin Tong said all companies involved had gone through a stringent screening process, with Mida also conducting the necessary background checks.

Tengku Zafrul also said all the MoUs had gone through a transparent and comprehensive evaluation process.

“When it comes to collaborating with foreign companies, especially in projects worth billions of ringgit, the screening process becomes even more critical because if the businesses don’t succeed, it will be our (local) companies that incur losses, not the government,” he said.