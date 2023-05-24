Experts say it would make sense for BN to rely on DAP to secure Chinese support.

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi must accept that DAP is in a better position to secure the crucial Chinese vote in the upcoming state elections compared to MCA, an analyst said.

Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir also said MCA, for its part, must be pragmatic about what it can offer the unity government, given its poor performance in the recent general election.

He said it would be futile for Zahid to favour MCA over DAP when the Chinese community no longer supports the party.

“So, how can he vouch for MCA?” Jeniri asked.

“The bottom line for Zahid now is winning more seats with the support of Chinese voters.”

He said MCA must also face up to the reality that Umno is now working with Pakatan Harapan.

“Umno members have to support DAP and there are no two ways about it.

“They are in the unity government, (so) there is no choice. It is also important for DAP to support Umno,” he said.

Jeniri acknowledged that Umno may struggle to convince its grassroots members to vote for DAP.

“After more than six decades of bombarding supporters’ minds that DAP is Umno’s enemy, it will be an uphill task to change overnight,” he said.

On Monday, MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon insisted that Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi focus on prioritising BN coalition partners after Zahid appeared to endorse DAP candidates for the state elections.

Jeniri, however, said while MCA was hoping to be allocated a significant number of seats to contest in the state elections, it must also be realistic.

Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said MCA was clearly less than pleased with the number of seats it will get for the upcoming polls.

“The seats in question were mostly won overwhelmingly by DAP. There is no objective electoral advantage to the unity government for DAP to give up those seats in favour of MCA.

“To MCA, Zahid’s comments must have felt like rubbing salt into a wound, hence (Chong’s) outburst,” he said.

Oh said Zahid, as BN president, must adopt a position that will best secure the unity government an electoral advantage.

“Vouching for MCA does not appear to be fruitful for that purpose, as has been vividly demonstrated in the past few general elections.”

University of Tasmania’s James Chin said MCA is worried it will be overlooked for the state elections.

“Worst case scenario is MCA will be given seats nobody can win, which is its greatest fear, but the party is more or less wiped out already,” he said.