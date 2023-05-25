Seat allocations for the state polls are still being negotiated, says the Penang PH chief.

GEORGE TOWN: A report claiming that MCA has been allocated two seats to contest in Penang’s upcoming election is merely a proposal by the party at this stage, says state Pakatan Harapan chief Chow Kon Yoew.

Chow, who is also Penang chief minister, maintained that the seat allocations for the state polls were still being negotiated, with Barisan Nasional components like MCA lobbying for seats.

The Padang Kota assemblyman said the central leaderships of the respective coalitions will discuss overlapping claims on certain seats. Seats without any “issues” would be affirmed immediately at the state level.

The final decision will be made by the respective coalitions’ central leadership, he reiterated.

“Negotiations are ongoing. And those responsible would make announcements after negotiations are completed.

“In the latest negotiations, BN came with a delegation from Umno, MIC and MCA.

“Negotiations will continue this week at the national level,” Chow told reporters at Komtar here.

This comes after Guang Ming Daily quoted an MCA source as saying the party had been allocated 10 state seats to contest in the upcoming six state elections, of which two were in Penang.

Elections to the state assemblies of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu are due this year and are likely to be held in July.

In the 14th general election, MCA failed to win any of the 40 state seats contested in the same six states that will go to the polls soon.

MCA had contested 10 state seats in Penang, 14 in Selangor, 10 in Negeri Sembilan, four in Kedah, and one each in Terengganu and Kelantan.