Senior citizen collapses and falls into drain while struggling with Bentong municipal council officer.

PETALING JAYA: An 85-year-old man died at Taman Saga in Bentong, Pahang, while trying to prevent municipal council officers from catching his dog.

According to Sin Chew, Huang Yunhong tried to negotiate with two dog catchers from the Bentong municipal council after they caught his pet dog which he had raised for many years.

The Chinese language news outlet quoted one of Huang’s neighbours, known as Ah Xing, as saying one of the officers tried to take the dog away.

This prompted Huang to hold onto the catch pole to prevent the officer from leaving.

“I asked the officer to let go of the pole to prevent Huang from falling, but he did not listen,” Ah Xing said.

“During the struggle, Huang suddenly collapsed and fell into a drain. I tried to help him but, unfortunately, he died a few minutes later.”

He said the officers immediately called for an ambulance, and the medical personnel later confirmed that Huang had died.

He said Huang lived alone with his dog as his children were staying in Kuala Lumpur.

FMT has reached out to the Bentong municipal council for comment.