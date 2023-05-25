The electoral watchdog says it does not doubt the Subang MP’s ability, but wonders if no other non-politicians are available.

PETALING JAYA: Bersih has questioned the appointment of Subang MP Wong Chen as the non-executive chairman of Malaysia Debt Ventures Bhd (MDV), effective last Tuesday.

“We do not question Wong Chen’s qualification or his ability to head such an enterprise. (However), we wonder if there is such a dearth of talent in our country that the prime minister must appoint Wong Chen,” the electoral watchdog said in a statement today.

Bersih conceded that Wong Chen has proven to be an able MP, adding that he has also been appointed to chair the parliamentary committee on international relations and trade, in addition to being the chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group Malaysia (APPG) on political financing.

It said elected representatives should be excluded as candidates for positions in government-linked companies (GLCs), though exceptions could be made for key statutory bodies that oversee and direct government policies.

While Wong Chen was vetted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, such appointments should also be vetted by the relevant parliamentary committees, it said.

The scrutiny by parliamentary committees would ensure that only qualified individuals are appointed to key positions in GLCs and statutory boards as these enterprises are custodians of public wealth, and not private businesses.

It said economy minister Rafizi Ramli’s recent announcement for qualified candidates to apply to be CEOs of two GLCs under his ministry, Teraju and Peneraju, should be emulated and legislated to be part of the new SOP for appointments to GLCs and statutory boards.

Bersih said the prime minister must seize this opportunity to end the decades of political appointments and patronage that have in the past ended in corruption and mismanagement of these GLCs.

“Let the appointment process be open and transparent so that qualified Malaysians who want to serve their country through GLCs and statutory bodies can apply,” it said.