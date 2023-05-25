Federal police secretary Noorsiah Saaduddin says the suspect was detained in Seremban today.

PETALING JAYA: Police arrested a 27-year-old man today on suspicion of insulting the royal institution and creating racial discord, following a series of tweets.

Federal police secretary Noorsiah Saaduddin said in a statement that the suspect – who uses the Twitter account @haziqmahmur9 and goes by the username “haziqmahmur9” on Facebook – was detained today in Seremban.

“The suspect allegedly posted tweets that offended the royal institution and were racial in nature.

“Investigations are being carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for sowing hatred towards the royalty, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for misusing network facilities.”

She also said the suspect had been remanded for three days, starting today.

Noorsiah said members of the public should be aware that police will take strict action against anyone threatening the country’s peace and safety.

“Strict action will be taken without compromise against anyone found to be purposely threatening public peace and safety,” she said.