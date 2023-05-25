RimbaWatch claims there is a plan to convert 1,625ha for the purpose.

PETALING JAYA: An environmental group has called on the authorities to cancel any plans it may have to convert the Tasik Chini forest reserve in Pekan, Pahang, into plantations.

RimbaWatch claimed it recently sighted documents involving a purported plan to convert 1,625ha of the reserve – the equivalent of 657 football fields – into timber plantations.

“We call on the authorities to reject the idea of establishing timber plantations in the Chini forest reserve of any scale,” the group said in a statement today.

It also called on the environment department to automatically reject any environmental impact assessment (EIA) reports submitted in connection with such a plan.

The group said conversion of part of the reserve into timber plantations would entail the loss of carbon stocks.

It said Malaysia has international commitments to preserve and enhance its natural carbon sinks, which include forests, under the United Nations’ Paris Agreement on climate change.

“The proposed project is misaligned with these commitments (and) could impact Malaysia’s climate mitigation ambitions,” it said.

RimbaWatch also called for the Chini forest reserve to be classified as a “protected forest” under the National Forestry Act 1984, as well as for any logging or other concessions in the area to be cancelled.

It said the land must be returned to the state for preservation as a “high conservation value forest”.

“We also call on the state forestry department to issue a statement clarifying that timber plantations involve deforestation, and for it to take responsibility for the damage to biodiversity, communities and the climate caused by such plantation programmes promoted and managed by the department.”

The 7,000ha Tasik Chini, the Crocker Range in Sabah, and Penang Hill have been declared biosphere reserves by Unesco.

Last September, then energy and natural resources minister Takiyuddin Hassan announced that a report on improvements made to the Tasik Chini biosphere reserve would be sent to Unesco, and expressed confidence the UN body would maintain Tasik Chini’s status.

Unesco had set Sept 30, 2022 as a deadline for Malaysia to inform the world body about plans to treat and restore Tasik Chini and its surrounding areas.

Takiyuddin said various initiatives were being implemented to preserve and conserve the Tasik Chini area, including tree planting, increased enforcement and stopping mining activities.