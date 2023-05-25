Value dropped from RM92 million in 2021 to RM57 million last year.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian durian exports dropped by 38% to RM57 million last year from RM92 million in 2021.

In a written parliamentary reply, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said that Malaysia exports the fruit in the form of pulp, paste, the fruit itself, downstream durian products and freeze-dried durians to many countries, including China.

“Malaysia’s durian export in 2021 was 4,746 metric tonnes worth RM92 million while in 2022 it was 1,880 metric tonnes worth RM57 million.

“Export to China in 2021 was 3,406 metric tonnes worth RM65.2 million, and in 2022, it was 930 metric tonnes worth RM38 million,” he said in his reply to Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran), who wanted to know the amount of durian exports to China.

Mohamad also said his ministry has implemented the targeted durian diplomacy programme, promoting the Musang King strain and other strains and premium fruit to high-profile persons in other countries.

As a result, he said, a durian promotion association was established in Japan, leading to the formation of Kawori Orchard Inc, the main durian importer in the country, and a 183% rise in Musang King sales from 2018 to 2021.

RM28 million revenue from Homestay programme

In a separate reply to Edwin Banta (GPS-Selangau), tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said the 2022 Malaysia Homestay Experience Programme received 563,901 visitors who spent RM28.556 million.

“To resurrect this programme after the Covid-19 pandemic, this ministry has distributed financial assistance to 2,895 homestay operators with a budget of RM5.211 million.

“For Sabah, 393 operators received this assistance totalling RM707,400 while RM1.002 million was channelled to 557 operators in Sarawak,” he said.

Tiong said 3,397 homestay operators in 450 villages nationwide have registered under this programme.