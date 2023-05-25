Duo plead not guilty to soliciting and receiving RM4,000 from man.

IPOH: A former judge and a policeman were charged in the sessions court here today with bribery involving RM4,000 to drop a “khalwat” case in 2019.

Former shariah court judge Burhanuddin Ismi Adam, 43, and Hamri Ayob, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hamri was charged with soliciting on Burhanuddin’s behalf a bribe of RM4,000 from a man as an inducement to drop the case which had been brought under Section 54 of the Perak Shariah Criminal Offences Enactment 1992.

The incident was alleged to have taken place at a restaurant on Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Taman Tasek Mutiara here at about 5.30pm on Sept 10, 2019.

The charge against Hamri was framed under Section 28(1)(c) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, read together with Section 16(a)(B) of the same Act.

The offence, punishable under Section 24(1) of the Act, provides for a maximum imprisonment term of 20 years, and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Burhanuddin was charged with accepting the bribe at a restaurant in Desa Chemor Saujana here at about 11.30pm the same day.

The charge was brought under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Maziyah Mansor, while both accused were unrepresented.

Judge Ahmad Kamar Jamaludin granted bail of RM10,000 with one surety to each of the accused.

The court fixed June 19 for next mention.