Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said says there is no evidence to suggest the coalition took money from gambling companies.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has dropped the investigation into inferences that Perikatan Nasional (PN) had received funds from gaming companies to fund its 2022 general election campaign.

In December 2022, Malaysiakini reported that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim implied that PN’s funds for its election campaign partly came from gaming companies, particularly those that took part in “special draws” for 4D numbers.

In a written parliamentary reply to Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) today, law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said said the anti-graft agency had conducted a detailed investigation.

“However, MACC found the information to be very general and no parties were able to confirm it.

“Therefore, no investigation papers were opened,” she said in response to Fadhli’s query about the status of the case.

Previously, Anwar had made some vague comments about the issue, which sparked a swift rebuke and threats of legal action from the opposition.

“On the issue of gambling, certainly this is partly used to finance elections. (I have asked for) checks on that. Whether you call yourself a Malay party or Islamic party, notwithstanding, the (election) funds came from gaming companies,” Anwar was quoted as saying.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang said it would be nonsensical for gaming companies to contribute to parties that aggressively fought to shut them down. Secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan told Anwar to furnish evidence to back his “wild accusation”.

Bersatu Youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal filed a police report on Dec 7.

Bribery case also dropped

In a further written reply, this time to Hadi (PN-Marang), Azalina said MACC had completed its investigation into allegations that unity government parties were involved in bribery in the election and the agency had similarly found no evidence to support the claim.

“However, those with new evidence on this matter can report it to MACC, and investigations and further actions will be taken immediately in accordance with the existing laws,” the minister said.

The Marang MP was asking for updates on MACC’s investigation into government parties on their election expenses and sources of funds.