Seputeh MP Teresa Kok claims there is ‘unhealthy competition’ in the solar industry as TNB includes advertisements for solar panel installations with its bills.

KUALA LUMPUR: Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has denied Seputeh MP Teresa Kok’s claim that Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has an “unfair competitive advantage” in the solar panel business.

The minister said that TNB’s subsidiaries, just like other solar panel companies registered under the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Seda), have every right to compete in the renewable energy market.

“The government has not given any company an advantage in this (solar panel) programme,” said Nik Nazmi in his winding-up speech for the debate on the amendment bill for the Renewable Energy Act 2011.

Earlier, Kok claimed that solar industry players told her there is “unhealthy competition” in the solar industry as TNB includes advertisements for solar panel installations with its bills.

“Through the contact number provided in the advertisement, consumers are then directed to TNB’s subsidiaries that are involved in the solar panel business. TNB has an unfair competitive advantage,” she said.

Alleging that TNB is using its monopoly in electricity supply to monopolise the solar panel market, she said the practice was discriminatory to solar players not linked to TNB.

Kok said Seda’s phone number should be in the advertisement instead. This will allow the agency to provide callers with information about solar panel installation and refer them to the contact numbers of related companies on its website.

“Only then will it be fair,” she said.

