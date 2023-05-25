Division leaders say hardworking members may not take kindly to being passed over in favour of the former minister.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu grassroots are unhappy that Khairy Jamaluddin has been offered a seat in the party’s Supreme Council because they feel others are more deserving.

Two division leaders, who spoke to FMT on condition of anonymity, said the offer has not gone down well as Khairy is not even a Bersatu member.

“There are many others who have been working hard for the party to get a seat, and now one is being offered to someone who is yet to be a Bersatu member,” said a Selangor division leader.

He said that while Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin may have discussed the matter with senior leaders, the party should also have engaged the grassroots before going public with the offer.

“When it comes to elections, the grassroots are the ones who do most of the work, from talking to voters to setting up flags, and so on.

“It does not look nice that a decision this big is made without hearing the voice of the grassroots,” he said.

Another division leader from Negeri Sembilan expects the party to offer Khairy a seat in the state elections if he accepts Muhyiddin’s offer.

“This will disappoint many members, who may have been hoping to get a seat nomination,” he said.

Such a move may give rise to internal strike and risks party unity, he added.

However, a Supreme Council member who also wished to remain anonymous said the offer was a positive move which would benefit the party.

“We are about to face elections across six states, so having someone like Khairy on our side will be good for the party.

“He seems to be a favourite among the people. He is a popular figure and that is good for us, especially during rough times like now,” he said, referring to the indictment of several party leaders for alleged corruption.

The head of Bersatu’s associate members’ wing also welcomes all efforts aimed at improving the party’s chances of winning at the polls.

“Despite the fact that Bersatu has many charismatic and experienced leaders in its Supreme Council, our leaders must have factored in Khairy’s value in terms of bringing in more votes,” Chong Fat Full told FMT.

Last week, Muhyiddin invited Khairy to join Bersatu and offered him a Supreme Council seat.

However, on Monday, Khairy said he needed time to consider his political future, adding that his return to politics must be based on his own political aspirations, and not dictated by emotion or the need for revenge.