PH’s Dr Kelvin Yii says the comments by PN’s Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi about attempted suicides were not based on proven facts, science or data despite his medical background.

PETALING JAYA: A Pakatan Harapan MP has slammed opposition member Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi for his “ignorance” when debating a motion to decriminalise attempted suicides in the Dewan Rakyat.

On Monday, Yunus, the Perikatan Nasional MP for Kuala Langat, attributed the high incidence of suicide among Malaysians to a lack of awareness among members of the public that an attempt to take one’s own life constituted a criminal offence.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said he was disappointed that Yunus had not premised his statement on proven facts, science or data despite his medical background.

“As a doctor, he should better understand the issues of mental health, and have compassion and empathy when it comes to giving support for those with mental health issues,” he said.

The PH youth chief said Section 309 of the Penal Code, which prescribes a jail term and fine for someone convicted of the offence, was an archaic law which has proven unsuccessful in combatting suicide.

“An increase in attempted suicide, or even suicides, is not because of the law itself but the fact that there is a lack of support and a stigma associated with the Act,” Yii told FMT.

He said persons with suicide tendencies should be treated with empathy and compassion and must be given access to support, rather than treated as criminals.

Befrienders Kuala Lumpur publicity director Ardy Ayadali said Yunus’ statement was inaccurate because people with suicidal tendencies are only looking to end their pain.

“I hope we can move forward to help these people because what they actually need is help and support,” Ardy said.

The amendment was passed on Monday, with deputy law minister Ramkarpal Singh saying it would remove the stigma surrounding those who attempt to take their own life and enable them to seek medical treatment and other forms of assistance.

Last year, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said Malaysia’s suicide rate had spiked 81% in 2021 to 1,142 cases, compared to 631 cases in 2020.