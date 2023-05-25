The Amanah vice-president replaces Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, who relinquished his position in November last year.

IPOH: The Perak assembly today elected Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof as a new senator to represent the state.

He was proposed by menteri besar Saarani Mohamad to fill a vacant seat in the Dewan Negara for Perak following Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid relinquishing his position in November 2022.

“The name of the senator elected by this assembly will be submitted as soon as possible to the office of the secretary of the Dewan Negara for further action,” state assembly Speaker Zahir Abdul Khalid said during the sitting at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan.

Mujahid, who is also Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, was previously a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department from 2018 to 2020.

Earlier, the assembly had also approved a motion to amend Article 38, Part Two of the Perak constitution, abolishing the title of “Orang Besar Lapan: Orang Besar Kaya Setia Bijaya Diraja” and replacing it with “Orang Besar Maharaja Lela Tanjana Putra”.