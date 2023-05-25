The chief minister says the government is aware of ‘outside’ groups enticing locals to join in protests.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said the state government will do everything in its power to prevent groups or individuals from entering the state to sow discord, according to a report in the Borneo Post.

“The state government will use its powers to prevent their entry into Sabah,” he said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly today.

On March 21, The Vibes reported that 200 villagers from three interior areas in Sabah had staged a protest at the land and survey department’s head office.

The protest, led by the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation, was to demand answers from the state government for allegedly denying the villagers their rights to their ancestral land.

The group also reportedly said they would bring the matter to the “higher-ups” if the department refused to reply within 14 days of the protest.