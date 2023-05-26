This comes after an 85-year-old man died while trying to protect his pet from dog-catchers.

PETALING JAYA: Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman has urged the local government development ministry to come up with clear guidelines for dog-catching operations.

This comes after an 85-year-old man reportedly died in Bentong, Pahang, recently while trying to protect his pet from dog-catchers from the municipal council.

Young Syefura said clear guidelines would prevent any untoward incidents, misunderstandings or even scuffles during councils’ operations to catch stray dogs.

“I have visited the family of the late senior citizen who died during a dog-catching operation in Taman Saga, Bentong, and conveyed my condolences to them.

“I do not wish to comment further on the incident itself.

“The police and Bentong Municipal Council will issue statements over the incident,” she said in a Facebook post.

According to Sin Chew Daily, Huang Yunhong tried to negotiate for his pet dog to be released after it was caught by Bentong Municipal Council officers.

The news outlet quoted one of Huang’s neighbours, known only as Ah Xing, as saying one of the officers tried to take the dog away.

This prompted the elderly man to hold on to the catch pole to prevent the officer from leaving.

Ah Xing said a struggle ensued and Huang suddenly collapsed and fell into a drain. He is said to have died a few minutes later.