Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says strict action will be taken against those carrying out open burning.

PETALING JAYA: Only one of nearly 2,000 open burning cases reported this year has resulted in court action, says natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Citing environment department records, Nik Nazmi said a total of 1,845 open burning cases were recorded between January 1 and May 25.

The authorities issued 236 field citations, 45 compounds and 68 instruction notices for the offences. Only one case was prosecuted.

He added that there were five recent large-scale fires in peatland forests, landfills or illegal landfills that caused haze.

“Three fires were successfully extinguished,” he said in a statement.

“All departments, agencies and state governments involved have been asked to improve measures to prevent similar incidents from recurring.”

Nik Nazmi said the Malaysian Meteorological Department informed him that the country will experience less rainfall and hotter, drier weather until September.

He said because of this, the risk of haze was higher if open burning was not controlled.

Nik Nazmi said his ministry would take action over fires at illegal waste disposal sites while improving measures to prevent forest fires and peatland bushfires.

“Strict action will be taken against those carrying out open burning,” he said.

Those convicted for open burning can be fined up to RM500,000 or jailed for up to five years or both.