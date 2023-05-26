Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin says an allegation the coalition received funds from gaming companies is ‘defamatory’ and ‘a lie’.

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional will discuss with its lawyers its next course of action regarding an allegation that the coalition received funds from gaming companies to finance its general election (GE15) campaign last year.

PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the fact that law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said stated that the claim could not be verified proved that the allegation was “defamatory” and “a lie”.

In December 2022, Malaysiakini reported that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had implied that PN’s funds for its election campaign partly came from gaming companies, particularly those that were allowed to offer additional “special draws” in the weekly numbers lottery.

Muhyiddin said PN will consider taking legal action against Anwar for the remarks.

“We will first demand an apology as this is a serious accusation and slander,” he told reporters at the sessions court here today.

He said PN will wait for a response from Anwar before deciding on the next course of action.

In a written parliamentary reply yesterday, Azalina said the allegation that PN received funds from gaming companies to fund its election campaign could not be confirmed.

She said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had conducted an inquiry and found the information to be “very general and no parties were able to confirm it”.

“Therefore, no investigation papers were opened,” she said.