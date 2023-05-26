An application has been filed to consolidate the four power abuse and three money laundering charges against the Bersatu president.

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution in former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s power abuse and money laundering cases has filed an application for a joint trial in the sessions court.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin informed judge Azura Alwi during case management this morning the application is to consolidate four power abuse and three money laundering charges the Bersatu president is facing.

Muhyiddin’s lead counsel, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, requested time to reply to the prosecution’s application.

The court ordered the defence to submit its affidavit in reply by June 30, and for the prosecution to respond to the defence by July 14.

It fixed Aug 4 for further case management.

Muhyiddin was also represented by K Kumaraendran, Rosli Dahlan, Chetan Jethwani and Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also the PAS secretary-general.

Several Bersatu leaders, including Hamzah Zainudin, Saifuddin Abdullah, Radzi Jidin and Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, were present to lend their support to their party president.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Perikatan Nasional chairman, was slapped with four counts of power abuse involving RM32.7 million.

He was also charged with three counts of money laundering amounting to RM200 million.