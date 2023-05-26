Contractors in Beaufort paid the bribes as part of a ‘contribution scheme’ run by Sabah water department officials.

PETALING JAYA: A former Sabah water department employee told the Kota Kinabalu sessions court that contractors in the district of Beaufort paid officials nearly RM1 million a year in bribes to secure contracts.

Engineer Suhaimi Asbullah, who was based in Beaufort, said the contractors paid the bribes as part of a so-called “contribution scheme”.

Between RM800,000 and RM1 million in bribes were paid to secure between 40 and 50 jobs annually.

According to The Borneo Post, Suhaimi mentioned that the Beaufort division received up to 40% more allocations after the introduction of the “contribution scheme”.

He said that the contractors in the district did not object to the scheme as they benefitted from it.

“They would continue to receive projects without going through an open tender,” he told the corruption trial of the Sabah water department, presided over by judge Abu Bakar Manat.

Suhaimi said the money from the contractors was usually delivered to a man he referred to only as “Teo”.

“Normally, it would be delivered to Teo’s house. I know the place, but I’m not sure about the address,” he said, adding that the money was delivered in a courier bag.

Former Sabah water department director Ag Tahir Ag Talib, 58, is on trial with his wife, Fauziah Piut, 55, and the department’s former deputy director, Lim Lam Beng, 66.

The trio pleaded not guilty on Dec 29, 2016, to 37 counts of money laundering involving RM61.57 million.

Deputy public prosecutors Haresh Prakash Somiah and Mahadi Abdul Jumaat prosecuted, while Tahir and Fauziah were represented by Priskila Akwila Sinem and Fareez Salleh.

Lim was represented by Tan Hock Chuan, Baldev Singh, Karpaljit Singh, and Calvin Wong.

The trial has been adjourned to June 20.