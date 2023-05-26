KUALA LUMPUR: A welder was sentenced to six months’ jail by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to making and initiating offensive communications against the sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, on his Twitter account in December last year.

Judge N Priscilla Hemamalini ordered the accused, Masri Md Darus, 36, to serve the sentence beginning today.

Masri was accused of committing the offence with the intention of annoying others by using his Twitter “@Muhammad65J” at 8.21am on Dec 22.

The post was read at the Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department (CCID) office at Wangsa Maju at 5pm on Jan 3 this year.

The charge under Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same law, provided for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment of up to a year or both, if convicted, and a further fine of RM1,000 for every day during which the offence is continued after conviction.