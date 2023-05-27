Employers should hydrate workers and allow longer rest periods during hot weather, says board.

PETALING JAYA: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has called on contractors to ensure the health and safety of workers during the ongoing heatwave.

CIDB chief executive Ahmad ‘Asri Abdul Hamid said the hot weather is concerning and may affect the health of construction workers.

Last week, the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) issued a Level 1 heatwave alert for eight districts in Peninsular Malaysia after daily temperatures topped 35°C for three consecutive days.

On May 16, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government may declare an emergency if weather conditions deteriorate further.

“We urge construction companies to ensure the safety and health of their workers by providing shaded areas for rest and plenty of drinking water in order to avoid any problems, such as heat stroke,” ‘Asri told FMT.

According to the health ministry, adults should drink at least 2.5 litres of water every day, plus an additional 500ml in extremely hot weather.

However, ‘Asri said CIDB will not monitor or manage the welfare of workers, as such matters fall within the jurisdiction of the department of occupational safety and health (DOSH).

Meanwhile, Bumiputra Contractors Association of Malaysia (PKBM) secretary-general Ahmed Zaharani Yusof said the association will visit construction workers onsite if requested to do so.

He said occasional visits would allow them to ensure that these workers are able to function despite the adverse weather.

A DOSH spokesman confirmed to FMT that the agency has not formulated any specific guidelines to cover the heatwave.

“All on-site personnel are aware of the current adverse weather conditions and precautions are taken, such as making sure they have enough fluids, longer rest periods, and making sure the health and safety officers are on their toes,” he told FMT.

Zaharani said construction workers are mostly experienced and are capable of adapting themselves according to weather conditions.