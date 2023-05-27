Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says he would not have issued a statement on gaming companies funding Perikatan Nasional if there was no basis for it.

KUALA LUMPUR: Anwar Ibrahim is not concerned about any legal action that Perikatan Nasional (PN) may take against him over statements implying that the coalition used funds from gaming companies for their general election (GE15) campaign last year.

The prime minister also advised PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin to “go back and read the full statement” he had issued on the matter previously.

“He should read the full statement before taking any action. But if he wants to proceed (with legal action) go ahead. I would not have issued a statement if there was no basis,” Anwar told reporters after visiting the international book fair at the World Trade Centre here.

However, he did not divulge more details about his “full statement”.

Anwar said the investigation into the allegation that PN received funds from gaming companies to fund its GE15 campaign is ongoing and that it involved various agencies.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin was reported to have said that PN was discussing with its lawyers over the remarks made by Anwar and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last December.

He said it was defamatory and described it as a “heavy accusation”. The Pagoh MP then demanded that the prime minister and his deputy apologise over the matter.

He said since law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said stated the claim could not be verified proved that the allegation was “defamatory” and “a lie”.

In a Dewan Rakyat written reply to Pasir Mas MP Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, Azalina said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had not opened any investigation paper over the allegations, seeing that the information was very “general” and no parties could confirm it.

Separately, Anwar said the government has no choice but to take over Boustead Naval Shipyard Sdn Bhd (BNS) to ensure the completion of the littoral combat ship (LCS) project.

“We have no choice, we already spent RM6 billion, we can’t terminate this project, so we have to take over (Boustead) to complete the project,” he said.

Yesterday, defence minister Mohamad Hasan said a special purpose vehicle had been formed to bring the company under Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc).

On rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle after the state polls, Anwar quipped that any party could submit their recommendations.

“I will do my best to consider,” he said.