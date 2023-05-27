Police say the man allegedly transferred funds from the government agency into the account of a company he owns.

GUA MUSANG: Police have arrested an assistant accountant of a government agency here for allegedly embezzling RM24.8 million since 2016.

Kelantan police chief Zaki Harun said the 37-year-old man was arrested at his house at 12.21am yesterday.

“Police received a report related to the criminal breach of trust (CBT) allegedly committed by the civil servant at the agency over the loss of government funds managed by its finance division.

“A preliminary investigation found that CBT was committed from 2016 to May 2023.

“The suspect made 194 transactions from the accounts of the agency’s development fund and trust fund. A total of RM24,800,189.73 was transferred into the account of a company owned by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Zaki said the suspect had been remanded until June 2 for further investigation.