The former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar says he is prepared to help campaign for the unity government in the upcoming state election.

SEREMBAN: Former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Isa Samad has been accepted back into Umno, according to party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said this was decided at the Umno Supreme Council meeting chaired by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last night.

“Yes, this matter was decided at the Supreme Council meeting last night. The official letter has not been issued yet because the meeting ended at midnight and I did not have time to go to the office,” he told reporters at the Negeri Sembilan Umno headquarters here.

Isa, 74, a former MP for Jempol, quit Umno in October 2018 to contest in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election because the party did not field a candidate.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Isa thanked the party leadership for approving his application to rejoin Umno, which he said was submitted in July last year.

The former Felda chairman added that he was now a member of Bagan Pinang Umno and is prepared to help campaign for the unity government in the upcoming state election.

“Thank you for accepting me as an Umno member; I have never opposed the party. When I was out of Umno I still supported the party,” he said.