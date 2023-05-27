Transport minister Loke Siew Fook praises government agencies for facilitating business-matching meetings between Malaysian small-and-medium enterprises and foreign buyers and partners.

PETALING JAYA: The Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) has made a strong rebound as the leading aerospace and maritime exhibition and trade show in the Asia-Pacific region after the Covid-19 pandemic, says transport minister Loke Siew Fook.

He said a great number of Malaysian companies and organisations had made use of the opportunities presented at LIMA’23 to secure deals and form partnerships, Bernama reported.

Speaking at the LIMA’23 closing ceremony at the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC) here today, Loke said RM7.5 billion worth of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) and commercial contracts were signed during this LIMA’23.

Defence minister Mohamad Hasan, who was also present, said another 43 defence-related contracts, worth RM10.1 billion, had also been signed during LIMA ‘23 and these were in line with the government’s commitment to keep the country’s defence capabilities at an optimum level.

This year’s edition involved both the transport (commercial sector) and defence ministry (defence sector).

Also present at the function was former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Loke said this was the second time the transport ministry had acted as the co-lead ministry for LIMA.

He said the ministry had managed to seal three MoUs at LIMA’23, namely the first responder strategic cooperation between the Air Accident Investigation Bureau and the police, the Malaysian fire and rescue department and Malaysia Airports’ fire and rescue service.

“These MOUs will ensure compliance with International Civil Aviation Organisation standards and improve cooperation during aircraft accidents and incident investigations,” he said.

Loke also commended agencies under the investment, trade and industry ministry, namely the Malaysian Investment Development Authority and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation, for their role in facilitating business-matching meetings between Malaysian companies, especially small-and-medium enterprises, and foreign buyers and partners.

“These efforts have helped to further enhance the capabilities of Malaysian players in the aerospace and maritime sectors.

“In doing so, it moved us closer to the realisation of our national goals as outlined in the National Aerospace Industry Blueprint and Malaysian Shipping Industry Master Plan,” he said.

He said the exhibition had provided a platform for industry leaders in the aerospace and maritime industries to discuss pressing matters as well as exchange ideas on ways to tackle the challenges the sectors were facing.

“Being a major maritime nation, Malaysia is committed to the preservation of open sea lanes to ensure the continuation of international shipping and trade,” he said.

The five-day LIMA’ 23, themed “The Nexus of Asia’s Maritime and Aerospace Trade”, attracted over 525 exhibitors, including 140 companies from the defence industry, 101 companies from the commercial sector and 284 companies from both sectors.