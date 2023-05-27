The state-owned oil and gas company has given its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has not found any wrongdoings in its probe into Petronas’ dealings involving a RM399 million project.

The state-owned oil and gas company said in a statement that the investigation was in relation to a contract awarded to a Malaysian subsidiary of an international upstream company in 2021.

“Petronas had given its full cooperation to the MACC in the investigation which has not found any wrongdoing by Petronas, its employees and directors,” said the statement.

The MACC had opened an investigation paper into allegations of graft involving a Petronas project and an international oil and gas company for the project located in Sarawak.

It said in a statement that it had identified several issues related to procedures concerning the project.

The commission has proposed improvements to the project’s standard operating procedures as a preventive measure.

Petronas said it would continue to improve and strengthen its standard operating procedures to prevent and fight “all forms of corruption and misconduct”.