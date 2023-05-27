The proposed railway will link Sarawak to Sabah, Indonesia and possibly Brunei.

PETALING JAYA: The federal government has agreed to look into Sarawak’s proposal for a Trans-Borneo railway linking the state to Sabah, Indonesia and possibly Brunei, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

According to Dayak Daily, Abang Johari said the proposed transnational railway would boost the region’s economy, especially in the logistics sector.

He said federal transport ministry officials met state government representatives to discuss the proposal today.

“The transport ministry will conduct a study on the proposed Trans-Borneo railway that will also lead to Sabah and connect to parts of Kalimantan.

“There must also be a discussion between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei because it might involve all three countries,” he was quoted as saying.

Abang Johari also said the project would fall under the federal government’s purview if given the green light.