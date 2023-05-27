Another flight will take the remains to Sabah for his funeral in Papar.

SEPANG: The remains of Everest climber Lt Col Awang Askandar Ampuan Yaacub arrived at KLIA at about 7.30am today.

The body of the Kedah Civil Defence Force (APM) director arrived here on the MH115 flight, which departed from Kathmandu, Nepal, at 11.30pm yesterday.

Awang Askandar’s remains will be taken to Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. The MH2646 flight will leave at 11.35am and is expected to arrive in Kota Kinabalu at 2.15pm.

More than 70 APM personnel paid their last respects to the deceased at the KLIA cargo complex, followed by a Yasin recital and tahlil.

Also in attendance were the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafuddin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin and Che Puan Muda Zaheeda Mohamad Ariff.

Yesterday, Sabah, Sarawak affairs and special functions minister Armizan Mohd Ali said Awang Askandar’s remains would be taken to his family house in Kampung Benoni, Papar. It will then be later taken to the As-Salam Benoni Mosque for funeral prayers.

His remains will be buried at the Kampung Benoni Muslim cemetery and accorded full APM honours during the burial.

Awang Askandar, 56, was reported to have fallen when making the final ascent at 8,000m and was pronounced dead while being treated at Camp 4.

During the mishap, Awang Askandar was with fellow climber Hawari Hashim, 33, and would have needed only 20 minutes to reach the peak.

The hearing-impaired Hawari was reported missing after reaching the summit. Search-and-rescue efforts are ongoing.