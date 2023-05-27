Communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil says Telegram has refused to cooperate despite being invited several times for a meeting, since January.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Telegram instant messaging mobile application may be subjected to action if its provider continues to ignore the communications and digital ministry’s invitation to discuss and seek a solution to complaints related to user security involving the app, says Fahmi Fadzil.

The communications and digital minister said his ministry received various complaints on the services provided on the platform regarding public safety, sales of prohibited substances, scammers, and pornography.

He said the meeting was important to ensure the best solution is found immediately.

“We admit we have a problem with Telegram. Despite being invited several times to meet with us since January, they’ve refused to cooperate.

“I have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to study the appropriate action to be taken,” he said at a press conference after launching the logo and theme of the 2023 National Day and Malaysia Day at the Esplanade, KLCC Park, here.

“I will leave it to MCMC, as the responsible regulatory body, to recommend the action to be taken. I’m still waiting,” he said.