Former deputy chief beats Larkin assemblyman Hairi Mad Shah by 36 votes to take over the post held by ex-Johor Bahru MP Shahrir Samad for 40 years.

JOHOR BAHRU: Yahya Jaafar has been named the new Johor Bahru Umno division chief after he defeated Umno Youth vice-chief Hairi Mad Shah in the division election held here today.

Johor Bahru Umno permanent deputy chairman Seth Hussin announced the results at 3.45pm, with Yahya, the former deputy division chief securing 296 votes against the Larkin assemblyman’s 260 votes. A total of 556 delegates showed up to vote at a hotel here.

“I hope we can close ranks with the close party and family spirit that existed previously. I hope everyone will accept me as division chief and I will always accept everyone in ensuring the continuity of our beloved party.

“I also wish to thank Tan Sri Shahrir Samad, who led this division for 40 years,” Yahya told reporters.

He added that the former Johor Bahru MP had guided him towards becoming the new division chief, and that he was open to feedback and opinions from everyone.

The division’s election on March 18 was suspended following allegations that the votes exceeded the number of delegates present.