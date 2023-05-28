Higher education minister Khaled Nordin says he will work with the education ministry to see how many teachers were needed.

KOTA TINGGI: The higher education ministry will work closely with the education ministry to address any glut in graduate teachers in the country.

“It is very important for us to know the projections (on the number of teachers needed) to address this issue. That can only be provided by the education ministry,” said minister Khaled Nordin.

He said even though there may be many students taking teaching courses, teachers were not only needed in government schools but also in private schools. Some also chose to work abroad.

He was speaking after attending the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu Semarak Komuniti programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sedili Besar here today.

He was responding to a statement by the National Union of Teaching Profession president Aminuddin Awang on a glut of graduate teachers in the market.

Khaled said he had also asked Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris to pay extra attention to producing teachers for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) education centres.