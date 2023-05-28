Anwar Ibrahim says he doesn’t want the current opposition to experience what past opposition parties experienced under previous governments.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said media practitioners should not “insult” the opposition or those opposed to the government when reporting the news.

Anwar said it was the opposition’s right to have its voice heard in the press, adding that he did not want the current opposition to experience what previous opposition parties and members had gone through.

“(The media) should be steadfast in reporting on events ethically,” Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

“Those who are not with the government should be given the right to speak without being insulted, something that we experienced (insults) when in the opposition,” Anwar added.

The prime minister said this when officiating the National Journalists Day celebration in Ipoh, Perak, today.

According to Bernama, Anwar maintained that the Malaysian media must remain totally independent and free from any external influence or pressure which would influence their reporting.

At the same time, news outlets must avoid publishing reports that could incite racial or religious enmity to safeguard the nation’s harmony, he said.