PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has said his party was invited to join the unity government by certain individuals.

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he has no knowledge of PAS’ claims that certain individuals had invited the party to join the unity government.

The deputy prime minister and Umno president said as far as he was concerned, no one would ever dream of making such an offer.

“This is beyond my knowledge. However, I think it is best for them (PAS) to keep their friendship with Bersatu.

“Please stop being so conceited,” he told a press conference after officiating the Perak MYFutureJobs Career Carnival 2023 closing ceremony in Hutan Melintang today.

Zahid was responding to queries by the media on PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s claims that certain individuals had approached him about joining the unity government.

Hadi was reported as saying that PAS was open to any offer from anyone, but it must not stray from the party’s principles, goals and directions.