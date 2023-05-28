Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he had held discussions with the human resources ministry to meet the needs of both employers and employees.

BAGAN DATUK: The government plans to formulate an act to provide social security protection to e-hailing workers, said deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Zahid said that he had held discussions with human resources minister V Sivakumar on this matter to meet the needs of both employers and employees.

He said the formulation of the act would take some time as it would involve the Attorney-General’s Chambers, as well as gathering input from several NGOs and associations involved in the e-hailing industry.

“The act must be satisfactory to all parties. What is important is that the new act should safeguard e-hailing workers’ future,” he said after officiating the closing ceremony of the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival 2023 in Hutan Melintang here today.

In the meantime, Zahid said e-hailing workers should not only get insurance protection, but also enjoy other perks and benefits.

“We need to study (the new law to be enacted) to safeguard gig workers. This (gig economy) is a new thing, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, where some people had to quit their jobs and others were laid off.

“So, reskilling is necessary. We must direct them to fields that fit their qualifications and experience so that social security protection can be provided to them.”

Zahid said the government will also make adjustments to salaries so that the income received by the employees commensurate with the work performed.

He said there are many job opportunities in the country but many job-seekers prefer white-collar jobs, involving administration or management, rather than blue-collar jobs, which include those in the construction and business sectors.