PETALING JAYA: The organisers of the controversial Gang Bang JB Party have rescheduled their event to June 10 but the location has been kept a secret, says Johor PKR youth chief Taufiq Ismail.

He said a posting on the date change was found by some party members but the post has since been deleted, Harian Metro reported.

“The sex festival has not happened but it was the online poster that went viral. At first, it was scheduled for June 20 but in a new tweet, it is believed that the organisers switched it to June 10. However, now that post has been deleted.

“The date and time were given (in the new post) but the venue was a secret,” he was quoted as saying.

Taufiq requested the police and the authorities take drastic action and put a stop to the event, especially since it has received public condemnation and protests from various parties.

Voicing his concern on the impact such an event will have on the youth, Taufiq added that this sort of activity will tarnish Malaysia’s image as an Islamic country.

Last Wednesday, the state’s Islamic religious affairs exco Fared Khalid had reportedly instructed the Johor Islamic religious department to quickly take action and investigate the matter after an online poster of the Gang Bang JB Party, scheduled to take place on June 20, went viral.