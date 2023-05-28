Sarawak PAS chief Jofri Jaraiee says if anyone wants to invite PAS to join the government, they must invite Bersatu too.

PETALING JAYA: PAS will not entertain any offer to join the Anwar Ibrahim-led unity government if it is not extended to Perikatan Nasional (PN) as a whole, the Islamic party’s Sarawak chapter said.

Responding to PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s claim that “certain people” had repeatedly approached him about joining the government, Sarawak PAS chief Jofri Jaraiee said the matter must be discussed by PN.

“We are not sure about the true intentions of these ‘certain people’. Maybe they want to split PAS from Bersatu in PN.

“If they want to invite (PAS) to join (the government), they must invite Bersatu as well. That means they must invite PN as a whole, not just PAS,” he told FMT.

Jofri said PAS also needed to be wary about this offer, voicing concern that it could be a tactic to confuse voters, with six states set to go to the polls soon.

However, he said the offer should not be turned down just yet. “Maybe we can consider it after the state elections,” he added.

Yesterday, Hadi claimed “certain people” had been wanting to meet him about an offer to join Anwar’s government.

However, the Marang MP said this would not benefit PAS. He added that any proposal to join the government should see PAS being given a dominant role because it had the most number of parliamentary seats among all individual parties.

Previously, Hadi was reported to have said that PAS was willing to work with others but would not hesitate to pull out if the cooperation went against its principles and strategies.