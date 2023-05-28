Anwar Ibrahim calls on council to increase the number of women members and intensify programmes related to the economy and training.

PORT DICKSON: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced a RM5 million annual allocation for the Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) to empower young people.

Anwar said this was in recognition of the hard work and seriousness of MBM’s leadership, led by its president Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid, in supporting the Malaysia Madani concept.

“MBM is special because its affiliates, representing various associations, races and religions, can bring youths together in the spirit of unity.

“MBM is important in saving our country and building new strength,” he said in his speech at the National Youth Day 2023 celebration at the Port Dickson district and land office field here today.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan menteri besar Aminuddin Harun and youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh.

Anwar said MBM needs to provide a detailed report on its plan to increase the membership of youths in associations.

Secondly, it needs to get more women participation at all levels, including MBM’s leadership.

“Thirdly, it must intensify programmes related to the economy, training, welfare and youth awareness in fulfilling their responsibilities to the country,” Anwar said.

In the meantime, Anwar said youths must have confidence, idealism and principles, in addition to being respectful to one another and saying no to corruption.

“Today’s youths must realise that they are the ones who will determine their future, provided that they have the commitment, willingness to learn, reject corruption and tyranny, and uphold people’s dignity,” he said.

In conjunction with the National Youth Day celebration, themed “Ini Masa Kita” (“This is Our Time”), he reminded youths against using race and religion to destroy the nation.

Anwar, who once led MBM in the 1970s, said that he was determined to fight corruption today due to the spirit and principles of the previous members.