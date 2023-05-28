Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi says Abdul Hadi Awang’s statement is merely to ‘save his dignity’ after being ‘used’ by Bersatu.

PETALING JAYA: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang should reveal the identity of the individual who offered his party the chance to join the unity government, says Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi.

“Hadi should have revealed the identity of the party or individual who offered him the chance to work with the unity government,” Puad told FMT.

He said Hadi’s claim seemed merely to protect “his dignity” that had been tarnished after being “used” by Bersatu.

“There is no need to invite PAS. If PAS is serious, honest and has repented, and places stability as its top priority, PAS should just come and join the unity government without any invitation.

“Leave Perikatan Nasional (PN). Rather than being ‘used’ by Bersatu, it’s better for PAS to have the dignity to create a stable government together for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Puad was responding to Hadi’s statement yesterday that “certain individuals” had contacted him to collaborate with the government.

Even though he questioned the offer, Hadi said it showed PAS still held the “advantage” because it had more seats compared to other parties.

Hadi said that PAS should be given a prominent role in leading the government due to the high number of seats it commanded.

The PAS president said the party was open to offers but it must not divert from PAS’ principles and goals.

Puad said the offer to join the unity government was likely made a long time ago, in line with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree to form a new government after the 15th general election.

“But PAS and Bersatu were arrogant. They were daydreaming that they had the numbers to form a government on their own,” he said.