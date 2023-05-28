The local government development ministry and public works department also make it to the highest category in the Malaysian Government Performance Index.

KUALA LUMPUR: Three ministries and an agency achieved the platinum category in the Malaysian Government Performance Index (MyGPI) 2022 with a score of 90% and above, the highest category in the index.

The Prime Minister’s Department’s Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Unit (Mampu) said they were the works ministry, home ministry, local government development ministry and the public works department (JKR).

Mampu said the 2022 MyGPI rating certificate was presented to 26 ministries, five central agencies and key departments, as well as the federal territories department, which was previously known as the federal territories ministry.

“With MyGPI, it is hoped that the various government agencies will improve on the delivery of public services to meet the expectations of stakeholders – the people, business community and top management,” it said in a statement.

Chief secretary to the government Zuki Ali presented the 2022 MyGPI rating certificates at a ceremony at the National Institute of Public Administration (Intan) in Bukit Kiara here today.

MyGPI evaluates the performance of public agencies based on organisational management and digitisation of services.