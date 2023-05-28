Bersatu’s Razali Idris says Umno must realise that it is not the backbone of the unity government but only plays a supportive role.

PETALING JAYA: A Bersatu leader claims Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is worried about his party’s position in the unity government, after PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang claimed he had been approached to join it.

Earlier today, Zahid was reported to have told Hadi to “stop being so conceited” after the latter claimed that “certain people” had approached him over an offer to join the federal government.

Describing Zahid as “floundering” over Hadi’s claim, Bersatu information chief Razali Idris claimed the Umno president could tell that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim did not fully trust his party.

Razali told FMT that Umno needed to realise that it was not the backbone of Anwar’s unity government but only played a supportive role. He also claimed the existing government would be much stronger if PAS was a part of it.

He said PAS members were loyal to their leaders and would abide by the decision of their leaders. “There’s no hopping around with PAS,” he said.

However, he expressed confidence that PAS would not ditch Perikatan Nasional, saying Hadi himself had said so.

“If you want (PAS) to join the government, you have to make that offer to PN. Even if PAS leaders meet anyone, they will say they are representing PN,” he added.

Earlier, Zahid said he had no knowledge of PAS’ claims that certain individuals had invited the party to join the unity government.

The Barisan Nasional chairman said as far as he was concerned, no one would dream of making such an offer.