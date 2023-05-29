Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub says with the addition of fast food chains, the initiative now has over 30,000 outlets.

PETALING JAYA: Domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub says the government’s Menu Rahmah initiative has increased the sales of the food operators involved by close to 30%.

Salahuddin said, food operators who offer Menu Rahmah, the government’s low-cost meal scheme, have seen an average increase of 25%-30% in sales since its launch on Jan 31.

He said that while the operators initially offered the Menu Rahmah menu as a “crowd puller”, the volume they sold meant it soon became a key source of revenue.

Salahuddin was speaking to reporters after a press conference in Kuala Lumpur where he announced the participation of KFC and Pizza Hut in the Menu Rahmah programme. The two fast food chains are owned by QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd.

Menu Rahmah’s meals, which are sold for RM5 or less, usually consists of a protein dish (such as fish, egg, chicken), vegetables and a choice of carbohydrates (rice or noodles).

First introduced at 15,000 food outlets nationwide to help ease the cost of living, the initiative has now been rolled out to over 30,000 food outlets.

While the programme was initially met with scepticism, Salahuddin said the participation of the “two giant brands” should silence Menu Rahmah’s critics.

Salahuddin also said that the initiative has helped reduce inflation for food outside the home from 9.6% last August to 9.3% this March.