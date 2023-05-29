Rozman Isli is accused of using his position to obtain gratification in the form of a contract for a company in which his family members have an interest.

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision as to whether former Labuan MP Rozman Isli will be called to enter his defence or acquitted of a charge of using his position to obtain a contract for Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM), will be known at the sessions court here tomorrow.

Judge Rozina Ayob is scheduled to announce her decision at 3pm.

If the court decides there is a prima facie case, Rozman, 59, will be called to defend himself, otherwise he will be acquitted and discharged.

On March 6, the prosecution closed its case after calling 24 witnesses to testify in the trial which began on Aug 11 last year.

Among the prosecution witnesses called were former Labuan Port Authority (LPL) board member Zulkurnain Ayub, former transport ministry deputy secretary-general (management) Chua Kok Ching and LPL development and investment committee secretary Hida Jerman.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Azmi prosecuted while counsel Rafique Rashid Ali represented Rozman.

Rozman, the LPA deputy chairman, was charged as an official of a public body, with using his position to obtain gratification, namely by appointing LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest, as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan.

The offence was allegedly committed at a meeting room at Level 9 of the transport ministry’s office in Putrajaya between 2.30pm and 5.30pm on March 21, 2018.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 and is liable to be punished under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Rozman won the Labuan parliamentary seat in the 2013 and 2018 general elections as a candidate under Umno-Barisan Nasional, before joining Warisan in 2018. He failed to defend the seat in the 15th general election last November.