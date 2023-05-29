PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man backs claim by his party chief Abdul Hadi Awang, saying he was approached in person.

PETALING JAYA: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man revealed that he too was approached by representatives from the unity government with an offer for the Islamic party to join the current administration.

In backing a claim made by party president Abdul Hadi Awang, the Kubang Kerian MP said he was approached by a few people, Berita Harian reported.

“I (can) confirm what was said by Hadi. In fact, they (representatives from the unity government) met me and made the offer,” he was quoted as saying.

“But we have stated our stance that we are sticking with Perikatan Nasional (PN) as promised when campaigning (in the last general election), and we would not lie to the voters.”

Hadi recently claimed that PAS had been offered to join the unity government.

However, he said it would not benefit PAS and that such a move would only serve to strengthen the current unity government by adding more seats.

Hadi, who is also the PN deputy chairman, said any offer to join the government should see PAS being given a dominant role as it had the most number of parliamentary seats among individual parties.

Tuan Ibrahim believed that such an offer was made to the party since PN enjoyed larger support from the Malays compared with Pakatan Harapan.