Khairy Jamaluddin contends that Jamal Yunos’ remarks implied that he lacked integrity and was not fit to be a party leader.

KUALA LUMPUR: Khairy Jamaluddin has filed a defamation suit seeking RM1 million in damages from Jamal Yunos over comments the Sungai Besar Umno chief allegedly made in January.

According to the former health minister, Jamal made the remarks at a press conference on Jan 14 where the latter had also called for the party to take disciplinary action against him.

He said a video recording of the press conference was published on Jamal’s Facebook page.

Khairy added that the post was captioned: “I hope disciplinary action can be taken against Khairy (Jamaluddin) for being reckless and for the insulting remarks against Umno.”

Jamal was alleged to have said that Khairy was intent on discrediting Umno.

In his statement of claim, Khairy contended that Jamal’s remarks implied that he lacked integrity and was not fit to be a party leader.

He further claimed Jamal’s remarks had subjected him to public humiliation.

Khairy is seeking RM1 million in damages as well as a court order compelling Jamal to delete the video posted on the latter’s Facebook page.

“The plaintiff (Khairy) had issued a letter of demand on Feb 9, asking the defendant (Jamal) to retract his statement but he failed to do so,” the statement of claim added.

On Jan 27, Umno announced that it had sacked Khairy, while former information chief Shahril Hamdan and former vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein were slapped with six-year bans.

Khairy was the party’s Youth chief from 2008 to 2018 and was also a three-term Rembau MP, between 2008 and 2022. In the last general election (GE15), he was named as a candidate for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat in Selangor but lost to the candidate from Pakatan Harapan.