PETALING JAYA: The education ministry has denied issuing a circular ordering heads of departments, state education directors and school principals to watch a biopic about Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with teachers and students.
“The education ministry has never issued any directives regarding organising film screenings as reported,” said the ministry in a statement.
“Please verify the accuracy of the information and refrain from sharing it if you are uncertain.”
A letter, allegedly from education director-general Pkharuddin Ghazali, said education minister Fadhlina Sidek had asked heads of departments, state education directors and principals to watch the biopic titled “Anwar: The Untold Story” at the nearest cinemas with teachers and students.
MORE TO COME
