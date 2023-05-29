The defence says government’s settlement of dispute with the state-owned Abu Dhabi company was grounds for the review of charges.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has granted the prosecution more time to review representations filed by lawyers for Najib Razak and Irwan Serigar Abdullah in connection with the RM6.6 billion criminal breach of trust case brought against the duo.

Justice Jamil Hussin fixed Aug 9 for case management to enable Attorney-General Idrus Harun to review the representations, Bernama reported.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi told the judge that the AG had requested for another case management date to be fixed to give him more time to look into the matter.

“We need more time to look into their representations because it involves a large sum of money.

“If possible, we request a (case management) date in September,” he was quoted as saying.

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah, representing Najib, told the court the defence had no objections to the request.

However, Irwan’s lawyer, K Kumaraendran, asked for the case management to be held in July.

“The charges have been hanging over my client’s head for more than five years,” he said.

In 2018, Najib and Irwan were jointly charged with six counts of misappropriating RM6.6 billion in public funds involving payments to Abu Dhabi state-owned International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

They recently filed representations seeking that the AG drop the charges, on grounds that there has been a new development in the case which has seen the government settle its legal dispute with IPIC.